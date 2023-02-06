Share:

HYDERABAD - The Government College University (GCU) Hyderabad has observed “Kashmir Solidarity Day” on Sunday to condemn brutalities against innocent people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Tayyaba Zareef in her presidential address to the seminar said Pakistan was not complete because Kashmir is an incomplete agenda for the division of the subcontinent. Professor Tayyaba Zareef said that until the Kashmir issue is resolved, peace cannot be established in the region. She said without the inclusion of Pakistan and Kashmiris in the process, the solution to the Kashmir issue will not be acceptable as such a solution could not be sustainable. The Vice-Chancellor said that the GC University will continue to organize periodic programs throughout the year for the cause of Kashmir as it is not enough to celebrate only one day in this regard. Dr Shah Nawaz Mangi, Hassan Rashid and others also spoke on the occasion. Earlier, a walk was organized from Assembly Hall to the main gate to show solidarity with people of Indian held Kashmir. The walk led by the Vice Chancellor was attended by faculty members, students and the employees of the varsity.