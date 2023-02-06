Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government will approach World Bank for $150 million funding for launching an Energy Efficiency and Conservation (EE&C) Project, which aims at saving hundreds of billions of rupees annually by taking various energy saving measures. Of the World Bank $150 million funding for Energy Efficiency and Conservation (EE&C) Project $135 million will be loan while the remaining $15 will be grant, official source told The Nation here on Sunday.

The project is sponsored by Ministry of Science and Technology, government of Pakistan and it will be executed by National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA), the source said. The project will be completed in 10 years, said the source. High energy intensity combined with the high and increasing cost of energy in Pakistan has serious implications for disposable incomes and for economic competitiveness, the source maintained. Energy costs already represent 24% of average household expenditure, and with ongoing tariff reform measures required to reduce the circular debt issue, this percentage could rise further. For industry, the combination of costly and inefficient use of energy puts Pakistan at a significant competitive disadvantage, especially in internationally exposed sectors of the economy.

It is estimated that Pakistan’s current energy saving potential is approximately 10-12 million ton oil equivalent (MTOE). Talking about the rationale of the project, the source said that within the five key sectors identified in the NEECA’s Strategic Plan, the buildings, industrial, and transport sectors present important opportunities for NEECA to demonstrate approaches that can be immediately adopted and scalable by the market. Pakistan’s carbon intensity of industrial energy consumption was 55.13 gCO2/MJ in 2018 compared to North America and the EU at 39.62 gCO2/MJ and 36.92 gCO2/ MJ respectively, illustrating that Pakistan’s energy use and emissions per unit of energy used are significantly higher than developed countries. Similarly, the building sector has the potential for energy savings of up to 39%. About half of the total electricity consumed in the country is used in buildings and/ or heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and lighting appliances.

As per NEECA’s Strategic Plan a total saving up to 0.5 MTOE can be achieved by 2023 through implementation of building codes, development of building energy management systems, and launching of mandatory appliances labelling regimes. Regarding description and scope of the project, the proposed EE&C project involves focused and highly integrated activities and investments to remove the institutional, technical, financial, and capacity related barriers to EE&C in the country. The project will support the operationalisation of National Energy Efficiency and Conservation (NEEC) Policy and the Action Plan. The proposed EE&C project’s lifecycle will be ten years and would compose of the following four components: Transitioning to energy efficient buildings, shifting from gas to electricity in the commercial, industrial and residential sectors, de-risking EE&C investments/ mobilising private sector financing and enhancing the capacity of NEECA to aid the implementation of the NEECA Policy and Action Plan.

Regarding transitioning to energy efficient buildings, the source said that majority of buildings in Pakistan were not constructed with high energy efficiency standards, resulting in significant unnecessary energy consumption and costs for energy consumers. For those parts of the country where space heating is required in the winter months, along with inefficient heating of water, this represents a drain on depicting domestic gas supplies. In the summertime, inefficient buildings lead to higher cooling demand, in particular during peak hours, putting a strain on the national grid and requiring the use of expensive and polluting peaking plants. It has been predicted that transition toward energy efficient domestic, commercial and government buildings will result in 25% reduction in building energy use, which could translate into energy savings of 16 GWh, providing cost savings of Rs291 billion annually. The buildings sector consumes 26% of the total gas consumption in the country.

The primary use of gas in the buildings sector is space and water heating. Due to lack of regulations and standards for appliances and highly subsidised gas tariffs for residential consumers, gas is used very inefficiently with no incentives for households, businesses and public sector managers to invest in more efficient options. It is also worth noting that access to the piped gas network is 24% whereas access to electricity is more than 73%. On top of that, with gas shortages every winter, the rising cost of gas and the country’s increasing reliance on imported LNG, it is critical to explore options for radically improving the efficiency and long-term sustainability of heating requirements in buildings. In the long run, electricity can prove to be a more accessible, reliable and economical source of energy for heating. Shifting demand from gas to electricity, especially during the winter months (e.g. using inverter-based ACs for heating), will reduce the price of electricity by decreasing the impact of capacity charges on the basket tariff. It will also improve cooling efficiency in the summer months, thereby avoiding the need for additional peaking capacity using expensive thermal power plants. Applying the notified tariff slab on savings, it can be inferred that, in winters, electricity bills will increase from approximately Rs1535 to 5855 but the gas bill will decrease to Rs3377 from 10724. In summers replacement of conventional air-conditioning with inverter-based air conditioning will also decrease energy bill from Rs11647 to 8601.

The scope of this techno-economic analysis will be extended to the commercial, industrial and public sectors during the PC-I development stage, including a detailed cost-benefit analysis. Indeed, the World Bank is already conducting an Industrial Decarbonization Study in consultation with NEECA that will consider near-term EE&C opportunities in the industrial sector. The project also involves de-risking EE&C investments/ mobilising private sector financing, said the source. Despite significant potential for EE&C investments in a wide range of sectors, actual investment is severely constrained primarily due to high project development and transaction costs associated with energy audits, measurement and verification, and the small size of most EE&C projects.