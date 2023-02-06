Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Us­man Anwar on Sunday said that delay in registration of FIR was not acceptable at all and in case of such violation, in­discriminate strict departmental action would be taken against responsible of­ficers. He directed that all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs should ensure registration of FIRs of all confirmed incidents of theft, robbery and dacoity by 12 midnight on Monday and submit the certificate to the Central Police Office. Dr Usman Anwar directed that the CPOs and DPOs should ensure that no FIRs of confirmed cases of dacoity, robbery and theft are left pending. He stressed upon CPOs and DPOs to improve the process of moni­toring and even if anyone was found in­volved in such delay tactics, there should be no hesitation in taking action against him. Dr Usman directed that the show cause notices of the SHOs who were sus­pended for not taking timely action on the complaints of the citizens should be decided within 24 hours and complete departmental action against them. The IGP said that show cause notices should be made a part of the service record of SHOs and they should never be posted in these police stations again, he added.

He said clarified that only the officers who consider problems of citizens as their own problem would be able to stay on field posting as the police’s main job was to protect the life and property of the public. The officers who fail in this responsibility would have no right to stay on posting, he asserted. He issued these instructions to the officers dur­ing a visit to 1787 Complaint Centre. He listened to the calls of citizens and re­viewed action taken on the complaints. Meanwhile, IGP Punjab Dr Usman An­war encouraged the traffic wardens who performed their duties diligently and awarded them with certificates of appreciation and cash prizes.