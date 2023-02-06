Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday summoned a meeting of the Lahore parliamentary board meeting for finalisation of candidates.

The sources said the meeting called at Zaman Park will finalise the candidates for the upcoming by-polls in Lahore as the parliamentary board has already reviewed the names of candidates for West, North and South Punjab.

They further said after a review of the parliamentary board meeting, the PTI central parliamentary board will announce the names of the candidates for the by-polls in Lahore.

Last month, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has asserted that he would award tickets for forthcoming elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on merit.

The former premier made these remarks during a meeting with former National Assembly (NA) Speaker and PTI leader Asad Qaiser, who called on him at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

During the meeting, matters related to the allotment of tickets for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) elections came under discussion. The two leaders also discussed the current political situation following the dissolution of the assemblies.