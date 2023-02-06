Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organisation Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Sunday said the terrorist Indian State had been committing genocide of Kashmiri people in the disputed valley for over seven decades. Mushaal, wife of incarcerated Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yasin Malik on Sunday, in a statement said that India was the biggest terrorist State, involved in the brutal killing and torture of innocent and unarmed Kashmiri people for their only crime to raise their voices against the unlawful subjugation by Indian authorities for last 75 years.

The chairperson vowed that the courage of the brave people of the occupied valley could not be dampened by the brutal and inhuman tactics. The hurriyat leader lamented the world powers duplicity and apathy towards the world’s worst crisis on the surface of the earth, as the fascist govt adopted a ruthless policy .