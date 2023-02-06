Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad United will be the first cricket team to enter the metaverse with a world-first built-to-scale virtual stadium. The stadium will be built in the world’s leading open metaverse, Decentraland, running alongside a twin stadium that will be available on Android. Fans will be able to get closer to the team than ever before through a series of interactive experiences and challenges. They will not only be able to interact with their favourite players; avatars but also explore and interact with the many areas within the stadium including the Locker Room, Players Lounge and Fans Conference Room. The experience will further reward visitors for their explorations and for completing challenges with official Islamabad United digital kits, club memorabilia and exciting digital assets and offers from Sponsors.