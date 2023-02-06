Share:

KARACHI-An official of Karachi police was shot dead by another policeman at Agra Taj Colony in Lyari Town on Sunday. According to the police, three friends namely Hammad, Tahir and Ismail Bengali, who were neighbours too, were sitting together.

Hammad and Tahir were policemen while Ismail Bengali was a civilian. An argument occurred and Hammad opened fire at Tahir Bangash with a pistol. Tahir died on the spot. The deceased was posted at Saeedabad police station, and he was in the Eaglet Course. The accused, Hammad, was posted in Malir.

On information, the city senior superintendent of police (SSP) reached the spot and assessed the situation. He then reached hospital and condoled with the family of the deceased officer.

The body of the deceased policeman had been shifted to Civil Hospital, Karachi. One accused was arrested from the site of the crime while raids were being conducted for the arrest of the others.