QUETTA - Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed in Quetta and other parts of the province on Sunday to express wholehearted support to the just struggle of the Kashmiris for their inalienable right to self-determination un[1]der the UNSC resolutions. Various events including protest rallies and seminars were organised by district administration, politi[1]cal parties, religious organisations, NGOs in which speakers condemned Indian security forces’ atrocities in the Indian illegally Oc[1]cupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The speakers expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people and reaffirmed their po[1]litical and moral support to their ongoing freedom struggle for just right of self-deter[1]mination. They, in strong terms, condemned the silence and indifferent attitude of the world’s major powers to India’s atrocities and gross human rights violations in IIOJK. Speakers lamented that Modi government’s fascism and atrocities against minorities, particularly Muslims, are ignored by the member of United Nations and other devel[1]oped countries. “We stand with the people of Kashmir and hope the world will realize the people of Kashmir are victim of Indian atrocities. The international community shall take practical steps to hold India ac[1]countable for its gross human rights viola[1]tions in IIOJK,” speakers stressed.