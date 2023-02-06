Share:

LAHORE - Rallies were taken out while events were organised under the auspices of the Department of Auqaf and Religious Affairs across the province to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Main event took place in the provin­cial capital where the Kashmir rally was led by Caretaker Minister for Au­qaf and Religious Affairs, Zakat and Usher Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir. Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs Punjab Dr. Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari and a large number of employees also participated. The participants carried banners inscribed with soli­darity day slogans while they were also holding Pakistani and Azad Kashmir flags. Slogans were raised against Indian atrocities in the rally which started from Aiwan-e-Auqaf and concluded at GPO Chowk. GPO Chowk echoed with the slogan of “Kashmir Banega Pakistan”. Address­ing the rally, Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir said that every Pakistani salutes the struggle of Kashmiris for right to self-determination. The minister said that the atrocities of the Modi govern­ment have not dampened the morale of the Kashmiris and the success of the 75-years old struggle is not far away.

Speaking on this occasion, Secre­tary Auqaf and Religious Affairs Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari said that February 5 has become a metaphor for show­ing solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters. “Kashmir and Pakistan are one and the same. The sacrifices of Kashmiris are worth writing in golden letters”, said Bukhari. In the solidarity rally, prayers were also offered for the Kashmiri martyrs and the success of Kashmiri freedom movement. Earlier, a solidarity Kashmir conference was also organized in the Aiwan e Auqaf, caretaker minister Barrister Syed Az­far Ali was the chief guest while Sec­retary Auqaf Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari presided over the event.