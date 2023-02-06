Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Functions and rallies were held in Lakki Marwat and Bannu on Sunday to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day with national zeal and zest. On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar, the boy scouts association with the support of district administration held a function and declamation and essay writing contest at Government Shaheed Muhammad Ghassan Khan Centennial Model High School No 1 in Lakki Marwat city.

Additional AC Sultan Nooruddin Ahmer graced the occasion as chief guest. ADEO Dr Ihsanullah, heads of schools, scout leader, teachers, students and scouts were in attendance. In the declamation contest (Urdu), Asifullah of GHS No 2, Lakki grabbed first position. Adnan, a student of Government Shaheed Muhammad Ghassan Khan Centennial Model High School No 1 and Muhammad Anwar of GHSS No 3, Lakki stood second and third respectively. In the English category, Jawadullah of Government Shaheed Muhammad Ghassan Khan Centennial Model High School No 1 Lakki secured first position followed by Farhatullah of the same school and Aalyan of GHSS No 3, Lakki who got second and third positions respectively.

In essay writing, Muhammad Zeshan of GHSS No 3, Lakki stood first while Shujat Hussain of Government Shaheed Muhammad Ghassan Khan Centennial Model High School No 1 obtained second position. The additional AC distributed cash prizes among the position holder students. Later, he along with other government officials led a rally from the school to the Children Park on old kuchery Road. In Bannu, the district administration arranged a function and rally to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir. After performing flag hoisting ceremony, Additional Deputy Commissioner Islahuddin shed light on the importance of the day and said that Pakistan would continue its diplomatic, moral and political support to Kashmiri people in their struggle for the right of self-determination.