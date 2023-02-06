Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bizenjo on Sunday said the Kashmiri people were fighting for independence and their right to self-determination from the usurp[1]ing occupation of India. In a mes[1]sage issued on Kashmir Solidarity Day, the CM said thousands of young men, children, elderly and women have sacrificed their lives in the just struggle of Kashmir. “The Kashmir issue should be resolved accord[1]ing to the wishes of the Kashmiris for peace in the region, Chief Min[1]ister said. About the PSL match be[1]ing played in Quetta, he said cricket is coming back to Balochistan after many decades. “We dedicate today’s match to the name of our brave Kashmiri brother, our prayers and moral support are with the Kashmiri brothers,” He further said soon ille[1]gally occupied Kashmir will emerge as an independent state on the ho[1]rizon of the world after being freed from Indian state oppression.