Share:

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Sunday made an appeal to the religious leaders and ulema of all sects to play their role in promoting sectarian harmony with the aim of maintaining peace in the province. In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister appreciated the role of religious leaders and ulema in pacifying the sentiments of the public after an unpleasant incident that took place in a private sector educational institution in Peshawar the other day and said the KP government valued their positive role.

He said that religious leaders and ulema of the province had always been playing a positive role in such matters and expressed the hope that they would play the same role in future as well.

Muhammad Azam Khan further said that in the context of the prevailing law and order situation of the province and ensuring peaceful general elections, there is a dire need of ensuring sectarian harmony as well.