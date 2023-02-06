Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police thwarted a terrorist attack on Pir Tangi police check post in the jurisdiction of Jandola police station in Tank district on late Sunday.

An exchange of fire between police and terrorists continued for more than 10 minutes after which terrorists fled from the area. Local residents also came out to support the police force.

According to the sources, police suffered no casualty in exchange of fire, however, there are reports of injuries and killings on the terrorists’ side.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General (IG) KP police talked to the police personnel on telephone and praised them for their bravery. He said that there is a red alert in the province after the Peshawar blast in which 84 people including police officers and civilians were martyred.