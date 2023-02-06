Share:

LAHORE- Leisure Trip won the 4th Sheikh Zaheer Aslam Memorial Cup here at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday. The winning horse Leisure Trip, skillfully rode by Ehsan Irfan, run well and finished the race as the number one. At number two was Bella Verde rode by Gohar Ejaz of Lake City. The memorial event was conducted to pay tribute to Sheikh Zaheer Aslam, a veteran Thoroughbred Horse Racing Owner from 1969 to 2018. He completed five decades in the sport, scoring multiple classic wins along the way and an album of stories that are shared till today. Since his passing in 2018, his son Sheikh Omer Zaheer has been paying tribute to his achievements through a sponsored memorial event that is hosted each year at the Lahore Race Club on the week of Mr. Zaheer’s birthday. This year the 4th iteration of the event took place on Sunday. A term race for three-year-old thoroughbreds, in which the best of the bloodlines, went head-to-head in a six furlong sprint, across the track.a