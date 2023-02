Share:

KARACHI - A septuagenarian man was shot dead in Korangi, police said. They said that the body of Islam Ali, 70, was found from Ali Akbar Shah Goth within the remit of the Zaman Town police station. The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem examination. Doc­­tors informed the poli­­ce that the man was shot and then strangled. However, the motive behind the murder could not be ascertained till late in the night.