KARACHI -One person was killed and eight others including a woman and minor girl were injured in collision between passenger bus and a truck here on Sunday. Rescue sources said that an over speeding passenger bus rammed into a truck on Super Highway near Nooriabad area of Karachi. A man identified as Abdul Qadir was killed in the accident while a woman and minor girl among eight others sustained injuries.

The body and injured were shifted to hospital and police after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.