Share:

A man killed his wife by strangling a rope around her neck in Shalamar area of Lahore on Monday.

Police said the victim had been identified as 22-year-old Hina who was strangled by her husband over a domestic dispute. The suspect fled after killing his wife.

Police reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported. Officials said raids were being conducted to arrest the main suspect. Police forensic teams had shifted the dead body to morgue after legal formalities.