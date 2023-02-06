Share:

QUETTA - The Balochistan government has chalked out a comprehensive plan to upgrade the Dairy and Livestock sectors to exploit their full potential and gener[1]ate economic activities across the province. Giving outlines of the plan, an official of the Balochistan government said that dairy and poultry farms in the province would be over[1]hauled to meet international standards and achieve maxi[1]mum outcome. He said the government had also planned to establish new veterinary hospitals and dispensaries to ensure livestock’s better health and productivity.