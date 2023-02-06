Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman of Senate Defence Committee and Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on Sunday said that Pakistan’s natural wealth was a key to reviving the national economy. He made these remarks during the delegation visit organised by Pakistan-China Institute (PCI), in cooperation with Power China in Port Qasim and Shanghai Electric and Sind Electric Coal Mining Company (SECMC) in Thar, a news release received here said.

Speaking to the workers of CPEC projects in Port Qasim and Thar, Senator Mushahid Hussain termed CPEC as ‘single most transformative initiative for economic development in the last 30 years, as it provided a basis for energy security, employment, and changing lives and livelihoods of the people of Pakistan’. Senator Mushahid Hussain said that ‘Pakistan’s huge natural resources, including mineral wealth, natural gas and maritime wealth need to be exploited for the blue economy. Thar alone has 175 billion tons of coal reserves, more than the oil reserves of Iran and Saudi Arabia put together.

Thanks to CPEC, this ‘black gold’ is now contributing to the national economy. “The natural gas reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are several times higher than these reserves in Sui,” the Senator added, ‘if we truly exploit and utilise our mineral wealth, natural gas, and offshore blue economy, cumulatively worth almost a trillion dollars, Pakistan can bid goodbye to the IMF handouts, which we have received for 23 times, without bringing about quality change’. He urged the need to change national economic priorities instead of policies that undermine national sovereignty and people’s dignity