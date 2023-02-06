Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says teams comprising doctors, paramedics and rescue workers are being sent to Turkiye on Monday to help with the ongoing rescue efforts.

In a tweet on Monday, he said a plane carrying medicines and other essential relief goods is also being dispatched soon.

پاکستانی ڈاکٹروں، پیرا میڈیکس اور ریسکیو اہلکاروں پر مبنی خصوصی ٹیمیں ترکیہ میں جاری ریسکیو اور مدد کے کاموں میں ہاتھ بٹانے کیلئے بھیجی جا رہی ہیں۔ بہت جلد ایک ہوائی جہاز بھی اشیاءِ ضروریہ اور ادویات لے کر ترکیہ رانہ کر دیا جائے گا۔ https://t.co/SyZbVd25NI — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 6, 2023

Earlier, in a telephone call to Turkiye President, the Prime Minister assured him that Pakistan would do anything to help their Turkish brothers and sisters during this challenging time.