Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan will continue to extend its full support to Kashmiris till they achieve their right to self-determination.

Talking to members of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad, he said the whole Pakistani nation stands with their Kashmiri brothers in their struggle for freedom from India.

Shehbaz Sharif said he as Prime Minister has exposed the Indian atrocities against Kashmiris at all international forums.

The legislators paid tribute to the Prime Minister for highlighting the Kashmir issue at the meetings of the UN General Assembly, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, held in Kazakhstan.