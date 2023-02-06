Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Sunday said that the sacrifices rendered by the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir would never go waste as Kashmiris would get freedom one day. Addressing a ceremony regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day organ­ised by Punjab Information Department at Alhamrah Art Council here, he said that the whole nation besides express­ing solidarity to the Kashmiri brethren was grieved on tragic incident in Pesha­war. The Governor said February 5 was an important day for Pakistani nation as it was an obligation to us to express soli­darity with the oppressed Kashmiris and raise voice against Indian atrocities and cruelties, adding that former Prime Min­ister Nawaz Sharif had always advocated the Kashmir issue at international level. Balighur Rehman said that Kashmiri brethren had been facing Indian perse­cution and aggression for many decades, adding that it was unfortunate that the international human rights’ organisa­tions had been failed to implement the United Nations’ resolution for ensuring right to self determination to Kashmiris.

He said that on August 5, 2019, the Indian government had committed the sheer violation of UN’s resolutions after promulgated the special status of IIOJ&K, however this Indian’s violation had been widely condemned even at international forums, adding that Kashmiris had been looking forward to international organ­isations to take notice of human rights’ violations in Kashmir. The Governor said that Indian government by use of aggres­sion, force and unilateral actions had created an atmosphere of fear and chaos in IIOJ&K, maintaining that Indian gov­ernment must know that no power can stop the way of freedom to Kashmiris. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had categorically termed Kashmir as Jug­ular vein of Pakistan, so Pakistan would always continue to stand with Kashmiri brethren and raise voice for their right to determination, he asserted. The Gov­ernor said that Pakistan had always pri­oritized Kashmir issue during dialogues at all diplomatic forums due to which the relations with India had been conditioned with Kashmir issue, he noted. On the oc­casion, Governor Punjab Balighur Rehm­an visited a painting exhibition regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day and appreciated the efforts of artists. Chief Secretary Pun­jab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Infor­mation Punjab Ali Nawaz Malik, Kashmiri leader Pervaiz Ahmad Shah and Zahid Ashraf and others besides Commissioner Lahore Ali Randhawa, Deputy Commis­sioner Lahore Ali Muhammad, and others were also present. Later, the Governor led a rally from Alhamrah Arts Council to Gov­ernor House in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day in which the people from all walks of life participated, whereas the participants were carrying placards in­scribed with various slogans against Indi­an atrocities and Kashmiris’ persecution.