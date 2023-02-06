Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Farrukh Habib on Monday said the party had not taken final decision on attending the all parties conference (APC) called by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Feb 9.

Farrukh said a suitable environment was needed to be created before calling [us] to the APC. “If you are serious about gathering all at a table, you should not add salt to the injuries of [the people martyred in suicide attack in] Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)”, he added. They, he said, had arrested the PTI leaders even before lodging first information report (FIR) against them.

He said the PTI was too major political party to be ignored. “We saw the government's fascist outlook [when it ordered an operation] at the parliament lodges”, he added. He said he had not gone to his flat at the lodges after the ‘regime change operation’.

Speaking about the terrorism in KP, he said the incumbent government did not pay heed to the concerns raised by Murad Saeed [on terrorism] adding that KP was the worst-hit province by terrorism. “Rs600 billion were spent on KP’s security in nine years”, he added.

Commenting on the blockage of health card by the government, he said Rs400 billion earmarked for the health card scheme had been rolled back. “The establishment of DNA lab at Khyber medical college was initiated in the PTI’s tenure, but Shehbaz Sharif is doing false propaganda over the laboratory”, he added.

He said the “Jail Bharo Movement” had been announced as a protest. “Bogus FIRs have been lodged against me as I had blocked a vehicle with no number plate”, he added.