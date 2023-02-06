Share:

“War is life multiplied by some number

that no one has ever heard of.”

–Sebastian Junger

Afghanistan achieved independence after the third Anglo-Afghan War in 1919. This was when the Emirate of Afghanistan raided the empire of the British and put enough pressure on the colonial power to win an armistice. The end result of the war was also that Afghanistan’s foreign affairs would be dealt with separately and the Durand line would be the border between Afghanistan and the British Raj. The Afghans further agreed to refrain from causing trouble across the border but those who were stuck under the control of the British were still waiting to cause ruckus.