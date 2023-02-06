Share:

ISLAMABAD- Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has planned to establish eight to twelve bed Kidney Transplant Centre in the hospital within next twelve weeks.

According to official source, two Renal and Liver Transplant Surgeons associate professors, Dr. Nadir Hussain and Dr Obaid Ullah, currently working as active kidney transplant surgeons at Sheikh Zayed Teaching Hospital, Lahore had already been selected to serve the new kidney transplant centre at PIMS.

He said PIMS has recently obtained license from the Human Organ Transplant Authority (HOTA) for renewal of transplant license on payment of pending dues of Rs 600,000 to HOTA.

The final approval of kidney transplant is pending due to the detailed inspection/ scrutiny of HOTA administrator. As per requirements of HOTA, it is subject to completion and availability of Kidney Transplant team of PIMS/FMTI.