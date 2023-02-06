Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday and expressed grief and sorrow over the destruction caused by the earthquake.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan is deeply saddened over the loss of precious human lives due to earthquake. He said Pakistan stands with brotherly country Turkiye and its people during this difficult hour. He assured Pakistan's full cooperation with the government and people of Turkiye in dealing with this disaster.

The Prime Minister also expressed concern over the rising natural calamities due to climate change. He said these calamities are not confined to any specific region or border.

He prayed for the departed souls and speedy recovery of those who injured in the earthquake.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his phone call and support. He said we acknowledge the sentiments and sympathies of Pakistani people and government.