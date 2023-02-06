Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has renewed the call for global action in the wake of increase in climate change induced natural disasters.

He made the call in a message expressing condolences to the government and people of Turkiye for the loss of precious lives in an earthquake on Monday.

Noting that climate change induced disasters are not limited to a single country or region, the Prime Minister termed these a clarion call to the international community to act for survival of mankind and planet earth.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan stands in solidarity with its Turkish brethren in this hour of grief.

Recalling Turkiye's support to Pakistan in every hour of difficulty, Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan will help Turkiye in every possible way.

He expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for eternal peace of the dead and speedy recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile, in a tweet in this regard, the Prime Minister especially send his profound condolences and sympathies to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also expressed heartfelt condolences and most sincere sympathies to the government and the people of Syria, who have suffered major human and material losses due to the devastating earthquake early this morning.

The Prime Minister said we stand in solidarity with the government and people of Syria and will provide all possible support to them.

He said earthquake devastation is a message to the world community to get united to tackle the challenge of climate change.