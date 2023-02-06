Share:

PEsHAWAR - Pakistan Muslim League (nawaz) on sunday has decided to contest the upcoming national Assembly’s by-elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The meeting of Pakistan Muslim League (nawaz) representatives, under the chairmanship of Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam, took place in the provincial secretariat in Peshawar.

During the meeting, it was decided to submit nomination papers for the upcoming national Assembly by-elections. Engineer Amir Muqam discussed the restructuring of the party and the current political situation in the country with the party officials.

He emphasized the need for the strong organization at the Union council and Village council level in each district. The meeting also marked Kashmir solidarity Day and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris. The participants, including the advisor, strongly condemned the recent blast in Peshawar and offered prayers for the victims. Under the leadership of Engineer Amir Muqam, a strategy was formulated to make Maryam nawaz’s visits to Abbottabad and Peshawar materialized