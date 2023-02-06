Share:

MULTAN - Minister of State for Interior Abdur Rehman Khan Kanju said on Sunday nation was well aware that PML N was capable of combating economic challenges in an amicable way and thus they reposed confidence in PML N only.

He said this while addressing the Workers Convention here, Kanju stated whenever Pakistan was faced with crises, it was only PML-N which steered it out of challenges. He stated the PML-N would be victorious in future also as it enjoyed the support of millions of people in the country, adding he also thanked the party workers for joining the convention in large numbers.

INDIA VIOLATING HUMAN RIGHTS IN IIOJ&K: ADDL CS SAQIB

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Saqib Zafar said that India was violating human rights in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

India wanted to deprive innocent Kashmiris from their right to freedom by force, he said this in a message on occasion of February 5, to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Saqib stated that Kashmiris would surely achieve freedom. No one can deny the provision of the right to self-determination, he added. Efforts are being made to enslave innocent Kashmiris through oppression.

Saqib maintained the sun of freedom will rise soon. The entire Pakistani nation is standing by the Kashmiris. We will continue to extend support to Kashmiris at all levels, he maintained.

Meanwhile, Penaflexes and banners were displayed at South Punjab Secretariat in support of Kashmiris’ right to self- determination.

RALLY TO EXPRESS SOLIDARITY WITH KASHMIRIS

District administration took out a rally to express solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) in their right to self determination,here on Sunday.

Commissioner Multan division Aamir Khattak led the rally and it was also attended by additional deputy commissioner revenue Rizwan Nazeer, ADCG Iram Shehzadi, Assistant Commissioner Nasir Shehzad Dogar and hundreds of citizens from different walks of life. Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak stated that Indian forces were killing the innocent people of IIOJ&K. He added that the whole Pakistani nation was standing by their Kashmiris brothers. Pakistanis are very much concerned over grave human rights violations in the occupied valley. India cannot stop Kashmiris from their struggle for freedom.