LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Lahore chapter organised an event along with a rally to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) on Kashmir Solidarity Day. The PML-N took out a rally which started from Al-Hamra chowk and culminated at Chairing Cross which was participated by a large number of party workers, leaders and general public. The par­ticipants were holding Pakistani and Kashmiri flags along with placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmiri people and against Indi­an forces. Addressing the rally, Khawaja Imran Nazir strongly condemned Indian illegal occu­pation on the valley and atrocities being com­mitted by the Indian forces against unarmed people of Kashmir. He paid homage to the Kashmiri people for continuing their struggle for just right to self-determination. He said the people of occupied Kashmir had been rendering supreme sacrifices of their lives to get freedom from the Indian occupation.

MARYAM PAYS TRIBUTES TO KASHMIRIS’ STRUGGLE FOR SELF DETERMINATION

Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Paki­stan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz expressing solidarity with Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) paid tributes to spirit of its people for continuing struggle for the right to self determi­nation. In her message on the Kashmir Solidarity Day on Sunday, she said despite illegal occupa­tion of Indian forces, hearts of the Kashmiri peo­ple were with Pakistan.