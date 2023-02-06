Share:

MULTAN - Federal Minister for interior Rana sana Ullah Khan on sunday said that Pakistan Muslim League (nawaz) will win elections and form a government in Punjab. Addressing the workers’ convention here, Rana sana Ullah stated there was propaganda that PML-n was afraid of contesting elections. The minister categorically rejected the said propaganda and anticipated the PML-n victory in Punjab’s elections whenever they were held. “Pakistan Muslim League (nawaz) has always delivered and it would continue to serve the people with the same spirit in the future also,” said sanaullah. He recalled the country made matchless progress during past governments of the PML-n.

“The whole world witnessed that Pakistan was heading towards the journey of achieving the status of Asian Tiger in terms of progress during the PML-n previous regimes,” he said.

“The PML-n, under the leadership of the then prime minister Muhammad nawaz sharif rejected the external pressure and conducted five nuclear tests,” adding the PML-n government also abolished the menace of terrorism from the country alongside load-shedding.

The minister criticized the PTi leadership for “creating troubles”. The minister said, “in 2014, PTi staged protest demonstrations and tried to stop the journey of progress and prosperity. imran Khan is following the politics of agitation in the shape of long marches, sealing islamabad on the pretext of a date for elections.” Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, senator Mohammad ishaq Dar here on sunday reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support to the just struggle of Kashmiris for their Un-mandated right to self-determination.

In a tweet on the occasion of February 5th, the Kashmiri solidarity Day, Dar said, Pakistan was committed to its unwavering political, moral and diplomatic support to the just struggle of our Kashmiri brethren for their right of self-determination, as enshrined in the United nations (Un) charter and relevant Un resolutions.

February 5 is observed as Kashmir solidarity Day every year with an objective to express solidarity with Kashmiris who have been fighting for their right to self-determination for last 75 years against all odds. seminars, conferences, rallies and other such events are organized across the country and world over to show solidarity with Kashmiris and urge upon international community to help peaceful resolution of the long-standing issue in accordance with the relevant Un resolutions.

“Pakistan is committed to its unwavering political, moral and diplomatic support to the just struggle of our Kashmiri brethren for their right of self-determination, as enshrined in the Un charter and relevant Un resolutions!,” the finance minister tweeted.