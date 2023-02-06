Share:

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mehmood has called upon all political parties to attend the All Parties Conference, convened by the Prime Minister tomorrow, to set a strong plan for national integrity.

Addressing a ceremony in Tank, he said all political parties should set aside their political differences in the larger national interest.

Asad Mehmood said Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl has a solid stand against terrorism and the party will continue to raise voice against this menace in the Parliament and other national forums.

He said the students of seminaries are as much patriotic as anyone else.