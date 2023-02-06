Share:

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has urged Kashmiri diaspora to redouble their efforts to highlight the plight of Kashmiris, who have been bearing the brunt of Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a public meeting in Britain’s Luton city as a special guest, he said our brothers in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir are currently going through terrible times.

Meanwhile, Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry also visited a Sikh Gurdwara in Luton on the invitation of Gurdwara Secretary General Man Singh.

The Sikh leaders appreciated his efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue at global level and assured the Sikh community’s continued support to Kashmir cause.

Speaking on the occasion, the Azad Kashmir President said India is not only committing atrocities on Kashmiri people in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, but it is also committing atrocities on Muslims, Sikhs and other minorities living in India.

He said the ruthless persecution of minorities in India has exposed New Delhi's ugly face before the world.