Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders arrived at the former prime minister Imran Khan’s Lahore residence in Zaman Park. Mian Abad Farooq, who is PTI’s candidate from NA-120, welcomed the PTI’s leaders.

Haleem Adil Sheikh and Farrukh Habib praised the enthusiasm of the young people and the presence of 3g technology in the camp of Mr Farooq.

Mr Farooq said the government needed to pass through the camp of NA-120 before arresting the party’s chief Imran Khan who was the redline of PTI’s supporters.