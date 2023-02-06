Share:

Light rain along with hailstorm in various parts of Lahore and adjacent areas on late Sunday night brought the temperature significantly down.

The rare hailstorm and light rain in parts of the city including Gulshan-e-Ravi, Mall Road, Data Darbar, Muzang Road, Lakshmi Chowk and other localities also affected the traffic flow.

Hailstones, the size of small strawberries, carpeted streets and rooftops with white colour. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rain in Lahore during next 24 hours.