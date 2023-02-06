Share:

LAHORE - Six more matches decided on Sunday in the National Challenge Cup 2023 at different cities. In the day’s first match in Quetta, Milo defeated Hazara by 2-1. For Milo, Saleem scored a brace while Jamshaid scored the lone goal for Hazara. In the day’s second match in Bahawalpur, Asia Ghee Mill outpaced Hussain Textile by 4-2. Muhammad Hassan scored two goals while Amir and Syed’s effort turned the score sheet to 4. For Hussain Tex, Moavia and Mosa scored one apiece. In the day’s third match in Faisalabad, SA Farms were beaten 0-2 by Otto Cranes. Hussain and Sagar helped the side produce one goal each. In the day’s fourth match in Lahore, SA Gardens outsmarted Saif Textile by 3-1. Umair, Murtaza and Samnan scored apiece. Abdul Kalam could score one goal for his side. In the day’s fifth match in Rawalpindi, Army banged Muslim Hands by 3-0. Afzaal, Sarfraz and Abrar fired a goal each. In the day’s sixth match in Peshawar, BHCC routed Momsons by 2-1. For BHCC, Awsaf and Shafi hit one apiece while Waleed scored lone goal for Momsons.