One and half years back, when the Taliban came into power, the cabinet members of Pakistan passionately welcomed their ascendancy but malfunctioned to predict increments in terrorist activities by TTP, Tehreek Taliban Pakistan.

A whole year has passed, and more than 100 places have been earmarked. TTP is the same terrorist organization that once massacred 132 students and 17 teachers in Army Public School Peshawar in 2014 and took over Swat Valley in 2008. The core agenda that brainwashed TTP suicide bombers execute is to snatch the KPK region of Pakistan and assimilate it into the Afghanistan model.

On the other side, there is BLA, Balochistan Liberation Army, whose motive is to crack away at Balochistan province. Does a rigid question arise, as to who nurtures such horrific elements that standoff the prosperity of Pakistan? It may include black sheep inside the territory or possibly the CIA. Because India’s pseudo ideology of a scared democracy has lost its face and the world knows adequately about Modi’s atrocities, targeting minor communities, especially Muslims. However, Butcher of Gujrat’s fervor for galvanizing his RSS motive-based fragile policies to build Akhand Bharat, solely, crushes indigent Muslims.

Currently, the major dilemma for the security forces of Pakistan is not the CIA but TTP and similar frightening issues. Frequent bomb blasts intimidate local masses merely, while high-rank officers and politicians are securely well observed. No one wishes to watch the echo of 1971 when a chief portion of the country was dismantled. Yet it is time to counter TTP, their local bases must be trampled into dust. Nothing can be tolerated that jeopardizes the existence of Pakistan.

SAJID ALI NAICH,

Khairpur.