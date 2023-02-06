Share:

isLAMABAD - Former finance minister Miftah ismail on sunday warned that things on the economic front would “remain tight” as the “economy faces a severe liquidity crunch and experts fear default” in the offing. Pakistan — with a $350 billion economy — is seeking a crucial instalment of $1.1 billion from the international Monetary Fund (iMF) to avoid default.

“Things will be tight for a while but we can get enough loans for now that we will get some room,” Miftah replied to a question asked by a private TV during a question and answer session held by the former financial czar on the popular microblogging site — Twitter. His response came to the question: “if we secure the iMF’s tranche, will $1.1 billion be enough to manage economic challenges? in addition, even if we add some more amount from bilateral donors, who are awaiting [the] iMF nod, our reserves will still continue to dwindle because of external payments, then what’s the solution?” The PML-n stalwart, however, said that for the future “we have to figure out a way to export more”.