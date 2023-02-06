Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Tehreek Labaik Pakistan (TLP) Bahawalpur took out a rally here to express solidarity with the people of Indian-Occupied Kashmir (IOK). The rally led by TLP Bahawalpur leader, Yousaf Rizwi was taken out from TLP Bahawalpur office and after marching on city roads, it reached Circular Road where demonstration was held in protest against India.

The participants had held banners inscribed with slogans against the Indian government and Indian armed forces. Addressing the rally, Rizwi said that innocent people of IOK were being killed at the hands of brutal Indian forces. He lamented that Indian forces had been victimizing innocent people of IOK including women, aged persons and even children. He urged the international community to come forward to rid innocent people of IOK from the brutalities and atrocities of India. He vowed that Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan.

JI BAHAWALPUR STAGES KASHMIR RALLY

Under the auspices of Jamaat-eIslami Bahawalpur chapter, a rally was taken out to express solidarity with people of Kashmir. The rally led by the Deputy Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami South Punjab, Syed Zeeshan Akhtar was taken out from JI Bahawalpur Office. After marching on different roads, it reached on circular road. The JI activists had held banners inscribed with slogans in favour of people of Kashmir. Addressing the rally, Akhtar said that India has been committing atrocities against the innocent people of Kashmir.

He said that brutal Indian forces had been killing innocent people in Kashmir. He demanded of the United Nations to use its influence to make the Indian government bound to stop use of armed forces against Kashmiris. He vowed that one day, Kashmir would become Pakistan.