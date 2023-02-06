Share:

LAHORE - Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Captain (Rtd) Mustansar Feroz on Sunday announced that re­wards would be given to 35 best wardens every day and 10 wardens in every week on the basis of performance. Addressing a meeting of traf­fic officers at Shaheed Ahmed Mubeen Lines Manawan, he said that open door and rotation policy would be ensured in all posting/ transfer as all traffic wardens would have equal oppor­tunities in transfer posting. The CTO said that performance based reward system was being introduced as best performing traffic officials would be referred for rewards to the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) and Inspector Gen­eral of Police (IGP) Punjab in order to further encourage them. Traffic wardens’ performance would never be evaluated on ticketing issuance performance, he said and added that strict ac­tion would be taken against corruption and tout mafia in licensing offices for ensuring transpar­ency. Mustansar Feroz said that besides citizens’ facilitation services in all CTP offices, actionable information software would be developed to identify the obstacles causing disruption in traf­fic flow and to eliminate them immediately.

He while talking about the observance of traf­fic rules, said that non-implementation on traf­fic rules caused accidents on roads, saying that last year, 462 citizens died in traffic accidents, in which 260 people were motorcyclists, among them 222 citizens died due to head injuries so it was needed to take action against those not us­ing helmets while riding. No one should be seen riding a motorcycle without a helmet from Feb­ruary 7, 2023, he directed and added that strict implementation of traffic rules including line/lane should be ensured. The CTO also directed the wardens to behave with the citizens in po­lite manners and continue to work with honest­ly and diligently as traffic police was the face of Lahore police. More than 3,000 traffic wardens, traffic assistants and lady wardens along with SP Sohail Fazil, SP Shahzad Khan, DSP Muniz Hash­mi, DSP Kamil Ali, DSP Ashfaq Ahmed, circle of­ficers, sector in-charges, licensing staff, ticketing staff and office staff attended the meeting.