FAISALABAD - The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Sunday. In this regard, Senior Tutor Office UAF organized a walk to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren. Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali led the walk which commenced from Admin Block UAF and concluded at the University Clock Tower. A large number of university students and faculty members holding banners and placards participated in the walk and chanted slogans against Indian aggression. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shoukat Ali, Dr Umair Gull, Dr Hassan Zulfiqar and other speakers said that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan. They also urged the United Nations and international organizations to play their effective role to resolve the Kashmir issue.