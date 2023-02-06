Share:

PESHAWAR - Inaugural ceremony of the Learning Resource Centre (LRC) for visually impaired students was held at the Department of Social Work, University of Peshawar.

Twenty visually impaired students along with volunteers of the Social Work Community Service Programme participated in the event. UoP Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees Khan attended the event as guest of honour.

The purpose of the LRC is to provide learning opportunities to the students with visual impairment in an accessible environment where they will use computers compatible as per their needs.

The VC extended his cooperation and appreciated the establishment of LRC by students of social work. Naeem Sultan, a student of Social Work and chairman of the action committee of the blind, briefed the vice chancellor on the aims and needs for the establishment of the IT lab.

The visually impaired students and office-bearers of action committee of the blind extended their gratitude to the vice-chancellor and chairman Department of Social Work for the facilitation of visually impaired students.