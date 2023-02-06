Share:

SIALKOT - Valuables were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a house here on Sunday. According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the fire broke out in the house on Imam Sahib Road Sialkot which was brought under control by Rescue 1122 due to timely action and prevent it from spreading.The cause of the fire could not be ascertained, the spokesperson said.

CEREMONY, WALK HELD ON KASHMIR SOLIDARITY DAY

A ceremony was held in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at Kutchery Chowk by the district administration.

The ceremony was attended by District Police Officer Syed Zeeshan Raza, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahid Abbas, Assistant Commissioner Sufian Dilawar, CEO Education Tariq Rathore, CEO Health Dr Ahmed Nasir, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot Faisal Shehzad and people from all walks of life.

Addressing the participants, the speakers expressed complete solidarity with people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

They said freedom was a basic right of Kashmiris of the IIOJ&K and urged the UNO to play their pivotal role to solve the Kashmir Issue.

Later, a rally was taken out which started from Kutchery Chowk and concluded at Allama Iqbal Chowk city after passing through several roads. The participants expressed complete solidarity with the innocent and oppressed people of the Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

RESCUE 1122 MARKS KASHMIR SOLIDARITY DAY

The Rescue 1122 organized a Kashmir Solidarity rally here on Sunday. District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal led the rally and a large number of rescue officials participated in it. The rally started from Central Rescue Station Kutchery Road which was, later on, joined by a rally organized by the district administration at Katchehry Chowk.

Meanwhile, a ceremony was also held at Central Rescue 1122 Station in which special prayers were offered for the freedom movement of the Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.