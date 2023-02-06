Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed the petitioner to submit more documents in the plea against the second Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed by the federal government to probe the attack on PTI chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

As per details, a two-member bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi heard the plea filed by PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid.

The counsel of the petitioner told the court the record of Punjab JIT is with the anti-corruption department and JIT has summoned several personalities.

The first JIT has almost completed the investigation and the second JIT is constituted with bad intentions the federal government, the plea stated.

The court was requested to declare the Centre’s JIT invalid.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenged the federal government’s formation of a second joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the attack on former prime minister and party Chairman Imran Khan.

Earlier on Jan 23, the federal government constituted the JIT comprising representatives from the Military Intelligence, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and Intelligence Bureau (IB) to investigate Imran Khan attack.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.