Tuesday, February 06, 2024
All surveys show PML-N in lead position, boasts Maryam Nawaz

Web Desk
10:05 PM | February 06, 2024
National

 Pakistan Muslim League-N's chief organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday her party had left behind all competitors in popularity. 

The PML-N senior vice-president said every survey exposed the opponents. 


Addressing a public rally in Khudian Khas, Maryam said the love of the people pf Kasur had turned the game upside down. He said Nawaz Sharif decided to address the last rally of the election campaign in Kasur. 

She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers should bury the politics of hatred forever. "I was born in an era where there was no respect for mothers, sisters and daughters," she said. She said she wanted young people to have laptops, not sticks.

She said people endured every oppression but did not leave Nawaz Sharif's side. She said she was ready to forget all the atrocities for the sake of this country.

Maryam Nawaz said she dreamt of a Pakistan where there is peace, brotherhood, and security, and the government's focus is on service and not on revenge. She also promised respectable employment and conveyance for women.  

Web Desk

National

