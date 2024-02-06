Arrangements finalised as over 26.9 million voters to elect 191 legislators from Sindh: PEC

KARACHI - The Provincial Election Commission (PEC) has completed all arrange­ments to hold fair, free and transpar­ent elections on 61 National as well as 130 Provincial Assemblies general seats in Sindh. This was stated by Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sharifullah and Joint Election Commissioner Nazar Abbas while addressing a joint press conference here at the PEC office on Monday.

Sharifullah said a apart from 61 general seats of the National Assem­bly and 130 of the Provincial Assem­bly, polls will be held on 14 reserved seats of women in the National As­sembly 29 reserved seats of women and 9 seats of minorities in the Sindh Assembly. As many as 26,994,769 registered voters will exercise their right of franchise for which19,008 polling stations have been set up by the Election Commission of Pakistan, PEC said and added that all arrange­ments were in the final stage and now we are preparing for the polling day.

He said polling material had been dispatched to the districts and the polling scheme was finalized on Janu­ary 24 after receiving data from the polling staff, they were provided re­quired training. He informed that the printing process of the ballot papers had already been completed and the same have been delivered to all dis­tricts while bags are ready which will be delivered to the polling staff on February 07. All District Returning officers have devised a transporta­tion plan from where ballot papers will be dispatched and after comple­tion of the polling and counting pro­cess, the ballot papers will be taken back to the points already notified by the DROs, Sharifullah said.

He said that all facilities for the Re­turning Officers were provided at the designated points where results will be announced. He said with the support of the provincial caretaker government, a security plan was devised and the CCTV cameras would be installed at all highly sensitive polling stations. He said the bags containing polling mate­rial would be handed over to the pre­siding officers on February 07 and they will be taken to the polling stations.

Sharifullah said on February 08, polling would start at about 8 am and then presiding officers would return to the same point from where they departed to the polling station and hand over the bags and results to the returning officers concerned. He said the facilities have been arranged for media persons covering polling activi­ties at the provincial Election Commis­sion office, RO offices and other points where results would be prepared so that they could ensure media coverage efficiently. Joint Election Commission­er Nazar Abass informed that in Sindh 6,524 polling stations were declared as highly sensitive and the District Returning Officers will be responsible for all security issues in consultation with the security forces. He said Po­lice and Rangers personnel would be deployed at all highly sensitive polling stations while Army soldiers would be deployed where the District Adminis­tration deemed it necessary.