This year could be named as an election year because more than 40 countries are going to hold national elections in 2024. Ballot box battles that had already gained some importance include general elections of the United States (US), Russia, India, and Pakistan.

The presidential race in the Unit­ed States is more crucial to watch than any other. Joe Biden and Don­ald Trump are more likely to face each other in this presidential elec­tion. Since both are on the same page on the country’s foreign pol­icy, therefore any change in the White House will just affect the country’s domestic matters.

In Russia, as there is no other choice for Russians on the opposi­tion benches, Vladimir Putin is ex­pected to be the next president of Russia for a sixth term. With con­trolled media and control over the state’s resources, the security class led by Putin is all set to dominate Russia’s political system.

India will be a third major state to experience polls for the next Lok Sabha. Indian polls will be a con­test between the political allianc­es. The BJP-led National Democrat­ic Alliance (NDA) and Congress-led Indian National Development In­clusive Alliance (INDIA). The BJP’s slogan of Hindu nationalism and caste-based identity politics has an edge over the politics of Congress-led INDIA bloc.

Pakistan’s general elections for the 16th National Assembly are also more important to watch. As the country is already facing some political and economic cri­ses, it will be a challenge for the next prime minister to tackle the country’s issues. Pakistan Teh­reek-e-insaf (PTI) is facing crack­down even being the country’s largest political party, creating some vacuum for other political parties to take advantage of that in upcoming polls.

TARIQUE LAGHARI,

Khairpur Mirs.