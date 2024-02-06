Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Best possible arrangements made for seamless conduct of elections: PM

February 06, 2024
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said despite numerous challenges, the best possible arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful and seamless conduct of elections on polling day.

He was talking to Commonwealth Observer Group led by its Chairman Goodluck Jonathan in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar welcomed the Commonwealth Observer Group in Pakistan. He said Pakistan is proud to honor its commitment as a Commonwealth member state by inviting independent international observers to witness the general elections.

The caretaker prime minister highlighted the Caretaker Government has fulfilled its responsibilities to run the day-to-day affairs of the state and create a conducive environment ahead of the elections. Now it is the turn of the people of Pakistan to exercise their democratic right to vote.

Goodluck Ebele Jonathan said the Commonwealth Observer Group would be visiting various polling sites throughout the country to observe the election process. 

