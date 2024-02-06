Bilawal faces major hurdle as elections nearby

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has faced a major challenge to contest the National Assembly seat with his electoral eligibility challenged before the Supreme Court.

Complainant Shah Muhammad Zaman said in the appeal filed in the Supreme Court, "Bilawal Bhutto is the chairman of PPP whose election symbol is a ‘sword’. Meanwhile, he is contesting the election on the ticket of Peoples Party Parliamentarians with symbol arrow.”

“Under the election act, a person cannot be a member of two parties at the same time,” he added.

In the filed appeal, it was held that the Sindh High Court did not review the law properly. So, the apex court should prevent Bilawal Bhutto from contesting the election on the arrow sign.