Tuesday, February 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Bilawal faces major hurdle as elections nearby

Bilawal faces major hurdle as elections nearby
Web Desk
5:21 PM | February 06, 2024
National

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has faced a major challenge to contest the National Assembly seat with his electoral eligibility challenged before the Supreme Court.

Complainant Shah Muhammad Zaman said in the appeal filed in the Supreme Court, "Bilawal Bhutto is the chairman of PPP whose election symbol is a ‘sword’. Meanwhile, he is contesting the election on the ticket of Peoples Party Parliamentarians with symbol arrow.”

“Under the election act, a person cannot be a member of two parties at the same time,” he added.

In the filed appeal, it was held that the Sindh High Court did not review the law properly. So, the apex court should prevent Bilawal Bhutto from contesting the election on the arrow sign.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1707190460.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024