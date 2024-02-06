Bilawal vows to change Karachi landscape if voted to power

KARACHI - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that he is the son of Kara­chi and if the people give him a chance on Febru­ary 8 through vote, he will change the landscape of the metropolis through public service and devel­opment. He urged the Karachi’ites to reject those elements selling mixture of hatred and division, who forget Karachi every time they become part of the federal government by bargaining on the rights of the city. The PPP chairman was leading a grand rally in ‘Quaid’s City’ in connection with his nationwide election campaign, which started from Bilawal House Chowrangi Karachi. The rally passed through Shirin Jinnah Colony, Tara Chand Road, Kemari, Machhi Miani and Khara Dar and reached Chakiwara Lyari, from where it passed through different parts of the city, with its final destination at Dawood Chowrangi.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while ad­dressing different places, said that he has cam­paigned in every area of the four provinces, but Karachi is different in this regard. “Karachi is my own city. Not only was I born here, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was also born in the same city of Karachi. When I say that I want to serve Karachi, (and) play my role in the devel­opment of Karachi, then (that means) I want to take care of my own home,” he added. He thanked Karachi’ites for their support to his party in the recent local bodies elections, saying: “I am thankful to the people of Ka­rachi for trusting me and not only winning from Kemari, but also from the entire city and electing a Jiyala mayor for the first time in history.” He fur­ther said that even on February 8, the people of Karachi should trust him and make the PPP candidates suc­cessful. “This will be the first time in history, not only will the local government system be in my hands, Insha Al­lah the provincial government will also be in my hands, and if you are with me, the federal gov­ernment will also be in my hands,” he told the charged crowd. He said that if the people vote for the PPP candidates contesting on 20 seats of Karachi, then he will transform the city through dedicated public service and development in the next five years. “Other parties are contesting elections for their own interests, I am contesting elections for the rights of the people,” he point­ed out. Bilawal said that the people should also compare the other parties which are contesting against the PPP in the general elections. “These parties are doing politics of hatred and division, selling some Churan (mixture) or the other,” he said, adding that someone is trying to divide Ka­rachi on the basis of religion, some language and some communalism.The PPP chairman said that in the February 8 general elections, the real con­test is between only two parties, saying: “One is the party with the Tiger symbol and the other is your city’s party with the Arrow.” He said that Karachi’s votes were robbed in the past, but now people will not allow anyone to steal their mandate. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari once again appealed to the public to come up with full support for the PPP candidates in February 8 polls. He also took an oath from his party candi­dates that they would serve the people without any discrimination after winning the election.